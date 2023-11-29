Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $13.49 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.08. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

