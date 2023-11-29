LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $34.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 73.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of LTC opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 118.13%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
