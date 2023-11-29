MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $7.49 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $464.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $1,052,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,442,605.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

