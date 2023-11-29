MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $41.94 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.75 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 35.3% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 96.1% during the first quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

