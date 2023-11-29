Mark Crawford Buys 10,582 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,262.07).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Mark Crawford bought 44 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($188.96).

Team17 Group Price Performance

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.15. The stock has a market cap of £265.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Team17 Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

