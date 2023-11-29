MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,589.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,317.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.46. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,608.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.