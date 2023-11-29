MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,478,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,721 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,486. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

