Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,343 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.