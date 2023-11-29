Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $96.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

