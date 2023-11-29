Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

