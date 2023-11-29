Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,090,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,514,000 after buying an additional 135,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

