Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

