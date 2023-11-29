Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $543.44 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

