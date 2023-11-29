Morgan Stanley Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Underweight

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Basf

Basf Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.