Morgan Stanley Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $71.50

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $71.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $76.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.