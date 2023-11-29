Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) will post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Movado Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Movado Group stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $632.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Movado Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 2,022.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

