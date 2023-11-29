National Bankshares Lowers K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$9.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.
KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.94.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
