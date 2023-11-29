National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $479.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $200.62 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.40.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

