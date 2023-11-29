NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

