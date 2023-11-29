Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Hold

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

