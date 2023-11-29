Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIGC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BIGC opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,052 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.