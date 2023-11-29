NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $15.17 Average PT from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

NRDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $899.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,179.82 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 23,938 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NerdWallet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NerdWallet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NerdWallet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

