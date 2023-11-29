New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Equities researchers at New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,299.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $4,440,941. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Pinterest by 58.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Pinterest by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 402,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 10.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,009,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

