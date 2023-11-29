Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NTDOY opened at $11.54 on Friday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nintendo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

