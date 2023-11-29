Nogin’s (NOGN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nogin from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOGN. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nogin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 309,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter worth about $309,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
