Northern Trust Corp Buys 207,004 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $91,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,061 shares of company stock worth $9,192,720 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

