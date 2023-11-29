Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,020 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $76,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

IVZ stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

