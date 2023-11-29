Northern Trust Corp Has $90.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $90,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.