Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,595 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $82,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,424.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,383.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,351.62.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

