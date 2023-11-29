Numis Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 69 ($0.87) to GBX 66 ($0.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 87 ($1.10) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.17 ($1.24).

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 78.30 ($0.99) on Monday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.72 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.61.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

