Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $28.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NRIX stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $281.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 216.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

