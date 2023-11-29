NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 130.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,864 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $6,962,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $151.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NV5 Global

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $584,031 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.