NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

