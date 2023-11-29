Ofer Druker Sells 3,054 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMRGet Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total value of £5,710.98 ($7,213.57).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 20th, Ofer Druker sold 2,322 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £4,179.60 ($5,279.27).
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Ofer Druker sold 5,664 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total value of £10,591.68 ($13,378.40).

TRMR opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.18. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 94.41 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 353 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of £211.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,464.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

