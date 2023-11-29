Ofer Druker Sells 5,664 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMRGet Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 5,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £10,591.68 ($13,378.40).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 20th, Ofer Druker sold 2,322 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27), for a total value of £4,179.60 ($5,279.27).
  • On Friday, November 24th, Ofer Druker sold 3,054 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total value of £5,710.98 ($7,213.57).

Tremor International Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:TRMR opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Tremor International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 94.41 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 353 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of £211.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,464.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tremor International

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.