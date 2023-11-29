Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,549. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $67.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

