Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $529,103,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

