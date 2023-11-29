Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 106,559 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 718,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.