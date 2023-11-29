Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 4,606 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE JCI opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

