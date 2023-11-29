Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at $110,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.