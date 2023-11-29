Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 282,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,099,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.