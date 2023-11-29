Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.72.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
