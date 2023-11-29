Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.7 %

PARA stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.