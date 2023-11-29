PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

