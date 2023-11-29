PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

PDD Stock Up 18.1 %

PDD stock opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. PDD has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $139.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

