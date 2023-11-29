Penelope Ruth Judd Acquires 53,475 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Penelope Ruth Judd acquired 53,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.25 ($126,308.26).

Team17 Group Stock Down 1.6 %

TM17 stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Team17 Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.19). The firm has a market cap of £265.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM17 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About Team17 Group

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.