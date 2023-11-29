Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,916,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 265,054 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,194.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,730. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matterport Trading Down 1.2 %

Matterport stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Matterport Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

