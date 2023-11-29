Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,823 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11,853.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

