Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,864 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

ARW opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

View Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.