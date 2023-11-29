Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 261.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.